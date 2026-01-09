Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000. Amrize accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $62,646,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,530,000.

In other Amrize news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. The trade was a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720.

NYSE AMRZ opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

