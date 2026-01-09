First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is Next Level Private LLC’s Largest Position

Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 6.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Next Level Private LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,201,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,780,000 after acquiring an additional 198,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,526,000 after purchasing an additional 957,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,135,000 after purchasing an additional 258,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,240,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $72.45.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

