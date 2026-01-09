Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORKA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ORKA opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of -0.39.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $214,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,465.98. This represents a 82.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 574,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 183,426 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,032,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,753,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 333,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

