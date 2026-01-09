Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $711,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $412.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.31.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

