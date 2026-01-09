Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $10.15 Million in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 820,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GENI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.81. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.