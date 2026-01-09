Invested Advisors Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Invested Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $123.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

