Invested Advisors Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.8% of Invested Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,962. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.