IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.63.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $246.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

