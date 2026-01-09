34,160 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $176.86 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $170.17.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

