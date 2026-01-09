PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Matthew Klein Sells 5,149 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Klein sold 5,149 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $396,215.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 399,983 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,691.85. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $76.85 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,999,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Key PTC Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus rating of “Hold” on PTCT, signaling muted broker enthusiasm and limited near-term upward catalyst from Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts maintain a consensus rating of “Hold” on PTCT, signaling muted broker enthusiasm and limited near-term upward catalyst from Wall Street. Neutral Sentiment: PTC reported an inducement grant of 300 restricted stock units for a new non-executive hire under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4); a routine, small hire award with minimal direct financial impact but modest dilution. Article Title

PTC reported an inducement grant of 300 restricted stock units for a new non-executive hire under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4); a routine, small hire award with minimal direct financial impact but modest dilution. Negative Sentiment: A company director executed a sizable sale valued at $916,200, a notable insider disposition that can weigh on investor sentiment even if done for personal reasons. Article Title

A company director executed a sizable sale valued at $916,200, a notable insider disposition that can weigh on investor sentiment even if done for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: Broad insider selling disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings: multiple senior executives (including CEO Matthew B. Klein, CFO Pierre Gravier, EVP Lee Golden, VP Mark Boulding, CAO Christine Utter and others) sold shares in early January. These trades—ranging from small lots to multi-thousand-share sales—represent notable reductions in insider positions and may signal profit-taking or diversification, which can pressure the stock until a clear operational/strategy signal offsets them. Representative filings: SEC Form 4

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.