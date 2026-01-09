Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,522.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JMP Securities set a $122.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,062. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $98.51 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.31.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. HealthEquity had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

