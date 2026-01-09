Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Alexander Schuth Sells 17,218 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,662. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.05. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

