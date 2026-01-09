Spire Wealth Management Buys 8,824 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

