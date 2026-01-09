Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) versus Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Critical Review

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Hoya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.11 million 1.15 -$70.49 million ($1.38) -3.77 Hoya $5.69 billion 9.70 $1.35 billion $4.08 39.41

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spruce Power and Hoya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -23.23% -18.82% -2.86% Hoya 23.33% 21.01% 16.56%

Summary

Hoya beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

