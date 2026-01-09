Paul Dickson Sells 6,119 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 6,119 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $108,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 639,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,158. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Up 5.4%

RUN opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 181.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,085.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun and Hannon Armstrong (HASI) formed a $500 million joint venture to finance residential solar + storage deployments — targeting ~300 MW/~40,000 home power plants — which provides dedicated project capital and should accelerate deployments and unit growth. Read More.

Sunrun and Hannon Armstrong (HASI) formed a $500 million joint venture to finance residential solar + storage deployments — targeting ~300 MW/~40,000 home power plants — which provides dedicated project capital and should accelerate deployments and unit growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sunrun amended its credit arrangements to extend maturities to 2028, easing near?term refinancing risk and improving liquidity while the company scales battery and distributed?energy projects. Read More.

Sunrun amended its credit arrangements to extend maturities to 2028, easing near?term refinancing risk and improving liquidity while the company scales battery and distributed?energy projects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and feature coverage is increasingly constructive on improving cash flow and storage economics, which supports the bullish case but also invites volatility as investors re?price growth vs. valuation. Read More.

Analyst and feature coverage is increasingly constructive on improving cash flow and storage economics, which supports the bullish case but also invites volatility as investors re?price growth vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares this week (including Director Lynn Jurich — 50,000 shares — plus CEO, CFO, CRO, CAO smaller sales). Clustered insider selling can pressure sentiment and increase available float in the near term. Read More.

Several insiders sold shares this week (including Director Lynn Jurich — 50,000 shares — plus CEO, CFO, CRO, CAO smaller sales). Clustered insider selling can pressure sentiment and increase available float in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged an intraday sell?off / heightened volatility after the announcements, which likely capped upside despite the JV and credit relief. Read More.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

