PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Position Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after buying an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

