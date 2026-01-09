David Foehr Sells 5,556 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) VP David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $125,565.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,140. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Foehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, David Foehr sold 5,265 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $88,609.95.

CeriBell Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CeriBell stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.02. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CeriBell by 353.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CeriBell by 26.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

