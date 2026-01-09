Daniel Ninivaggi Purchases 775 Shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Ninivaggi bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,904.97. This represents a 4.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Indivior Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of Indivior stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.75. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 90.79% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on INDV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDV
Indivior News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Indivior this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued full?year 2026 guidance calling for total net revenue of $1,125M–$1,195M, SUBLOCADE net revenue of $905M–$945M, non?GAAP operating expenses of $430M–$450M, and adjusted EBITDA of $535M–$575M — guidance implies strong cash generation and SUBLOCADE remains the primary growth driver. Guidance Release
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (directors David Wheadon, Mark Stejbach, Daniel Ninivaggi, Keith Humphreys and Barbara Ryan) bought shares around ~$35.39 each in early January — combined insider purchases total roughly 4,800–4,900 shares, signaling board?level conviction. Insider Trades Alert
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators note INDV is trading near its 52?week high with room to run, reflecting momentum in the stock and reinforcing positive investor sentiment. Zacks: Near 52?Week High
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive (multiple Buy/Strong Buy ratings and raised targets from firms such as Piper Sandler, HC Wainwright); consensus target levels vary and may already be partially reflected in the current price. MarketBeat Analyst Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive guidance and insider buying, the stock is trading lower intraday — higher volume suggests some profit?taking or short?term repositioning after recent gains. Intraday Trading Note
About Indivior
Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.
Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.