Daniel Ninivaggi Purchases 775 Shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Ninivaggi bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,904.97. This represents a 4.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.75. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 90.79% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Indivior by 2,241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 257,785,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,776,273 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 2,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,362,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,630,000. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Indivior by 61.1% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1,122.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Positive Sentiment: Management issued full?year 2026 guidance calling for total net revenue of $1,125M–$1,195M, SUBLOCADE net revenue of $905M–$945M, non?GAAP operating expenses of $430M–$450M, and adjusted EBITDA of $535M–$575M — guidance implies strong cash generation and SUBLOCADE remains the primary growth driver. Guidance Release

Management issued full?year 2026 guidance calling for total net revenue of $1,125M–$1,195M, SUBLOCADE net revenue of $905M–$945M, non?GAAP operating expenses of $430M–$450M, and adjusted EBITDA of $535M–$575M — guidance implies strong cash generation and SUBLOCADE remains the primary growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (directors David Wheadon, Mark Stejbach, Daniel Ninivaggi, Keith Humphreys and Barbara Ryan) bought shares around ~$35.39 each in early January — combined insider purchases total roughly 4,800–4,900 shares, signaling board?level conviction. Insider Trades Alert

Multiple insiders (directors David Wheadon, Mark Stejbach, Daniel Ninivaggi, Keith Humphreys and Barbara Ryan) bought shares around ~$35.39 each in early January — combined insider purchases total roughly 4,800–4,900 shares, signaling board?level conviction. Positive Sentiment: Market commentators note INDV is trading near its 52?week high with room to run, reflecting momentum in the stock and reinforcing positive investor sentiment. Zacks: Near 52?Week High

Market commentators note INDV is trading near its 52?week high with room to run, reflecting momentum in the stock and reinforcing positive investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive (multiple Buy/Strong Buy ratings and raised targets from firms such as Piper Sandler, HC Wainwright); consensus target levels vary and may already be partially reflected in the current price. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Wall Street coverage remains constructive (multiple Buy/Strong Buy ratings and raised targets from firms such as Piper Sandler, HC Wainwright); consensus target levels vary and may already be partially reflected in the current price. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive guidance and insider buying, the stock is trading lower intraday — higher volume suggests some profit?taking or short?term repositioning after recent gains. Intraday Trading Note

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

