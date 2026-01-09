Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,117,065.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $272,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 890,392 shares in the company, valued at $19,428,353.44. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $1,434,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $23.25 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.