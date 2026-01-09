Head to Head Survey: TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) & Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA)

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) and TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profusa and TransEnterix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A N/A -$8.71 million N/A N/A TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04

Profitability

Profusa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransEnterix.

This table compares Profusa and TransEnterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94%

Volatility & Risk

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Profusa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Profusa and TransEnterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Profusa beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

