Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1,563.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

