Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $273.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at $1,306,000. Atlas FRM LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,821,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

