Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $111.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $124.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

