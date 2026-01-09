LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67.

In other LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF news, VP Kal Iyer sold 167,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,348,108.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 127,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,196. This represents a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Lin sold 30,229 shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $423,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,906. This represents a 24.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock worth $15,427,510.

About LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

