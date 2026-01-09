Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of CERT opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.46. Certara has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

