VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target Raised to $1.50

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRME has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VerifyMe

VerifyMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRME. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in VerifyMe by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) provides authentication and brand protection solutions to help companies secure products, packaging and digital credentials against counterfeiting, diversion and tampering. The company’s offerings combine physical authentication technologies—such as secure printing, invisible inks, RFID/NFC tags and direct part marking—with cloud-based software to create end-to-end track-and-trace capabilities. These integrated solutions enable customers to verify authenticity at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing through distribution and retail.

Key product lines include on-demand secure printers and customized label materials, embedded secure elements for item-level tagging, and a centralized data management platform that supports real-time analytics, consumer engagement and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.