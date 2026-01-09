Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.5671 and last traded at $0.5556. 134,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 34,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5220.

Victoria Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories.

