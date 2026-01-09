Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2110 and last traded at $0.2110. Approximately 27,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2184.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI is a developer of real-time intraoperative margin assessment solutions for surgical oncology. The company’s flagship OTIS™ system combines high-resolution optical coherence tomography (OCT) hardware with proprietary AI-driven image analysis to deliver detailed, volumetric scans of excised tissue. By providing surgeons with immediate feedback on tissue margins, Perimeter’s platform aims to reduce re-excisions and improve patient outcomes in breast and other solid tumor surgeries.
At the heart of Perimeter’s offering is its MarginAI™ software, which leverages deep learning algorithms trained on extensive tissue image databases to automatically detect residual tumor presence within minutes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- Hit Your Retirement “Freedom Number” (Without $1 Million)
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.