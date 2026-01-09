Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 946,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 243,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:BRPHF, is a diversified financial services and investment management company dedicated to the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Founded in 2018 by Michael Novogratz, Galaxy Digital bridges the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of digital assets. The firm provides a full range of services including trading, asset management, principal investments, advisory services and mining infrastructure, catering to a broad spectrum of institutional, corporate and individual clients.

Galaxy Digital’s trading division offers market-making, over-the-counter (OTC) execution and prime brokerage services for leading cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

