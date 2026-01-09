Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evercel Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Evercel Trading Up 16.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting.

