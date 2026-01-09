Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 70,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.3840.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDDRF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

