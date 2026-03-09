Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $18.50. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,585,417 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on HMY
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.
In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.