Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $18.50. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,585,417 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

