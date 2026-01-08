SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) CAO Mitra Rezvan Sells 3,821 Shares

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 3,821 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $76,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,530.90. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitra Rezvan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SailPoint alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, Mitra Rezvan sold 3,782 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $74,013.74.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mitra Rezvan sold 4,491 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $86,361.93.

SailPoint Stock Down 2.9%

SAIL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 2,272,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,826. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. SailPoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,546,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on SailPoint

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.