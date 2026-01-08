Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total value of $9,925,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,202,831.68.

On Friday, December 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $10,541,232.32.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total transaction of $10,591,520.96.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total transaction of $10,231,642.88.

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $10,726,147.84.

On Thursday, October 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,277 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $11,184,141.38.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $11,289,275.84.

On Thursday, October 16th, Matthew Prince sold 107 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.79, for a total value of $23,624.53.

NET traded down $15.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

