SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 30,638 Shares

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $599,585.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,277,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SailPoint alerts:

On Wednesday, January 7th, Brian Carolan sold 12,961 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $257,923.90.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Brian Carolan sold 15,234 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $292,949.82.

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 2,272,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. SailPoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.01.

Get Our Latest Report on SailPoint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $112,297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SailPoint by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SailPoint by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after buying an additional 866,889 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.