Insider Selling: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) CFO Sells 15,234 Shares of Stock

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) CFO Brian Carolan sold 15,234 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $292,949.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,321,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,410,406.62. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of SailPoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $599,585.66.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Brian Carolan sold 12,961 shares of SailPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $257,923.90.

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,826. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08. SailPoint, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIL. Barclays decreased their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on SailPoint from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.70 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,616,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,453,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,365,000.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

