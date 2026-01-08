Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 216,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,367. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: GLO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a focus on income generation and capital appreciation. Trading on the NYSE American exchange, the fund invests primarily in the equity securities of global companies operating across energy, utilities, transportation, chemicals and other infrastructure-related industries. By concentrating on sectors critical to the world’s economic growth, the fund aims to provide investors with diversified exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy is driven by bottom-up research and fundamental analysis.

