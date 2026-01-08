Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.20 and last traded at GBX 72.70, with a volume of 91162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,725 per share, for a total transaction of £49,227. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

