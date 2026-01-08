Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $149.19 and last traded at $150.4930. 6,841,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,214,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.60.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Vistra Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,240 shares of company stock worth $81,474,221. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.