Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.55 and last traded at $73.96. Approximately 16,997,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,121,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

