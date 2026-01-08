Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 17,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 451,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,285.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 308,854 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Featured Stories

