Insider Buying: Volex (LON:VLX) Insider Purchases 95,000 Shares of Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 per share, for a total transaction of £379,050.

LON:VLX traded up GBX 4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 426.50. 346,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,834. Volex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 and a 52 week high of GBX 435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 402.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The firm has a market cap of £782.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.03.

VLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Volex from GBX 430 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Volex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

