Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Buys 774 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £1,865.34.
Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 2.6%
LIO traded up GBX 6 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 237.50. 616,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,841. The company has a market cap of £148.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 221.88 and a 1-year high of GBX 471.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.70.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
