Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Buys 774 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, with a total value of £1,865.34.

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 2.6%

LIO traded up GBX 6 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 237.50. 616,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,841. The company has a market cap of £148.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 221.88 and a 1-year high of GBX 471.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.70.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 270 to GBX 260 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 359.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

