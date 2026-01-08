Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 11 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 per share, for a total transaction of £151.80.

LON:SCT traded up GBX 70.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,470.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,738. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,358 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX 69.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Softcat plc will post 60.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Softcat to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,820 to GBX 2,950 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,900 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,135 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,902.22.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

