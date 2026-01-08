iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after purchasing an additional 559,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,563,000 after buying an additional 148,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after buying an additional 692,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $83.81 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76.

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Stories

