iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after purchasing an additional 559,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,563,000 after buying an additional 148,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after buying an additional 692,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $83.81 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76.
- Positive Sentiment: Central?bank demand, industrial use and softer rate expectations are attracting long?term buyers and supporting allocations to gold. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Industrial Demand and Fib Levels Guide Moves
- Positive Sentiment: Fed?cut expectations, falling real yields and industrial demand are cited as structural supports that keep gold attractive into 2026. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Outlook and Industrial Demand Shape XAU, XAG
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks kept buying — World Gold Council data showed meaningful purchases in November, a direct demand source that supports bullion ETFs like IAU. Central banks bought 45 tonnes of gold in November, Poland leads purchases once again – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shocks (recent Venezuela developments) have revived safe?haven flows into gold, underpinning price upside risk. Gold and Silver Prices Are Surging Again Following Venezuela Developments
- Positive Sentiment: Market strategist commentary (Catalyst Funds CIO) reiterates that the structural bull market in gold is intact, supporting medium?term demand for IAU. Gold’s structural bull market is far from over, says Catalyst Funds CIO
- Neutral Sentiment: World Gold Council expects mining output to peak in 2027 and then plateau rather than collapse — a slower supply dynamic that is not a clear near?term headwind. Gold mining output to peak in 2027 with gradual plateau rather than sharp drop – World Gold Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes show pullbacks holding key short?term supports, keeping the broader bullish trend intact — suggests dips may be buying opportunities for longer?term holders. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pullback Holds Support, Upside Bias Intact
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread profit?taking after a strong rally has trimmed near?term momentum and pressured gold prices (and IAU) as traders lock gains. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Precious Metals Pull Back Amid Profit-Taking
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank warns that Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing (Jan 9–15) could trigger technical selling in precious metals, a near?term headwind. Gold and silver face January headwind as index rebalancing looms
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish chart patterns in silver and risk?on macro prints (ISM services, jobs data) have intermittently pulled bids from gold, pressuring prices. Gold, silver down; bearish chart pattern in silver spooks bulls
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. activity prints (ISM services, ADP jobs) and upcoming NFP risk have fueled short?term caution, prompting some traders to reduce exposure to gold ETFs. Spot gold trades near session low after ISM Services PMI rises to 54.4 in December
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
