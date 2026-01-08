WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,450. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $112.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

