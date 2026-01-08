Visionary Horizons LLC Has $32.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 18.0% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Visionary Horizons LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

