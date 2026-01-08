Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.06 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $10.06 million and $2.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000989 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

