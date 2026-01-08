Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.33 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $53.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,839,673,559 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.