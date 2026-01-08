Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.33 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $53.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00015245 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001857 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003447 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000449 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,839,673,559 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
