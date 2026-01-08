Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.98. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

